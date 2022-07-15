Sax in the Vineyard: The Lance Anderson Band

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents our Summer Festival’s SAX in the VINEYARD, featuring the music of the Lance Anderson Band with Simon Wallis on Sax!

Join us for this LIVE show on Saturday, July 23rd at the Henry of Pelham Winery (1469 Pelham Rd, St. Catharines, ON). Performance starts at 7:00 PM

Tickets are $69 + HST in advance, and Musicians/Arts Workers/Students SAVE 40% with Promo Code: THEMAWS2022 (use during checkout).

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com