Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

School Night Toronto

Nov 24, 2021

School Night Toronto

14 14 people viewed this event.

School Night Toronto is a live music series that highlights up and coming artists. Taking place at the Drake Underground, tickets are free with an RSVP before 10 pm day of show, and $10 after. Come out and support the city’s amazing undiscovered talent! You can RSVP here: https://dice.fm/event/y9dna-school-night-29th-nov-the-drake-toronto-tickets

Lineup:

8 pm: Joyia

8:50 pm: Lhasa Petik

9:40 pm : Avry

10:30 pm: Moscow Apartment

Additional Details

Location Address - 1150 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON

Event Price - Free Before 10pm w/RSVP and $10 after

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 29th, 2021 @ 7:30 PM
to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine