School Night Toronto is a live music series that highlights up and coming artists. Taking place at the Drake Underground, tickets are free with an RSVP before 10 pm day of show, and $10 after. Come out and support the city’s amazing undiscovered talent! You can RSVP here: https://dice.fm/event/y9dna-school-night-29th-nov-the-drake-toronto-tickets
Lineup:
8 pm: Joyia
8:50 pm: Lhasa Petik
9:40 pm : Avry
10:30 pm: Moscow Apartment
Location Address - 1150 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON
Event Price - Free Before 10pm w/RSVP and $10 after