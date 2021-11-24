School Night Toronto is a live music series that highlights up and coming artists. Taking place at the Drake Underground, tickets are free with an RSVP before 10 pm day of show, and $10 after. Come out and support the city’s amazing undiscovered talent! You can RSVP here: https://dice.fm/event/y9dna-school-night-29th-nov-the-drake-toronto-tickets

Lineup:

8 pm: Joyia

8:50 pm: Lhasa Petik

9:40 pm : Avry

10:30 pm: Moscow Apartment