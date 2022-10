Ronald Royer, Conductor

Lisa Tahara, piano

This performance features Schubert’s masterpiece and a virtuostic piano concerto by Saint-Saëns to be performed by brilliant local pianist, Lisa Tahara.

PROGRAM:

Charles-Camille Saint-Saëns – Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22

Franz Schubert – Symphony No. 9 in C major (The Great)