Scuba (Hotflush / Ostgut Ton)

We are very excited to welcome Paul Rose aka Scuba (label boss of Hotflush Recordings), joined by our resident Zoi on our reopening weekend.

March 12, 9 pm, $20. Limited tickets will be sold at the door. Adv tickets at ra.co

Principles: Sub Division aims to provide a safe, phone free space for all. Remember to be aware of those around you and respect the vibe. We will not tolerate racism, sexism, aggressive behaviour, or harassment of any kind towards our guests or staff. Anyone found in violation of our rules will be removed from the venue. If you or someone in your party is not feeling safe, please notify one of our staff members immediately. To share feedback about an incident regarding harassment that happened in our space, please email hello@sub-division.ca.