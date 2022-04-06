Sean Pinchin & Mike Celia

Sean Pinchin is a Canadian slide guitar hero that has been playing professionally for over twenty years. Based out of Toronto, Sean averages 4-5 live shows per week in the Ontario circuit, and self manages cross-Canada tours annually. His breakthrough album Monkey Brain nabbed him a 2017 Juno Nomination for Blues Album of the Year and cemented his reputation as a guitar player’s guitar player. Mike Celia will be opening the night with his amazing musical skills!

Doors – 7:00pm

$10 ADV @ www.thepaintedlady.ca

or $15 ATD

Mike Celia – 7:30pm

Sean Pinchin – 8:30pm