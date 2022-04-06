Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Sean Pinchin & Mike Celia

Apr 6, 2022

Sean Pinchin & Mike Celia

25 25 people viewed this event.

Sean Pinchin is a Canadian slide guitar hero that has been playing professionally for over twenty years. Based out of Toronto, Sean averages 4-5 live shows per week in the Ontario circuit, and self manages cross-Canada tours annually. His breakthrough album Monkey Brain nabbed him a 2017 Juno Nomination for Blues Album of the Year and cemented his reputation as a guitar player’s guitar player. Mike Celia will be opening the night with his amazing musical skills!

Doors – 7:00pm
$10 ADV @ www.thepaintedlady.ca
or $15 ATD
Mike Celia – 7:30pm
Sean Pinchin – 8:30pm

Additional Details

Location Address - 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9

Event Price - $10 ADV, $15 ATD

Date And Time

Tue, Apr 19th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM

Location

The Painted Lady

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine