SNEAKY DEE’S PRESENTS

Seaway’s Holiday Shaker Pre-Show with guests Bliss Fields & Marigold

Saturday, December 4th 2021, doors 7:30 pm. $20.

Sneaky Dee’s, 431 College

19+ / Licensed

Tickets available Friday, October 22 at 10am: https://bit.ly/3AWsSi8