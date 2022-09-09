- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
In a World, built by some of Toronto’s best improv duos, anything can happen! Seeing Double takes one suggestion and four comedic duos to create a night of delightful chaos!
Featuring:
Rosh Abdullah, Fabio Abreu, Brennan Asbridge, Geoff Cork, Devon Hyland, Ryan Sheedy, and more!
Tickets available online and at the Door at Comedy Bar Bloor: https://comedybar.ca/events/1
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $15 online, $20 at the door
Location ID - 560934