Sep 8, 2022

In a World, built by some of Toronto’s best improv duos, anything can happen! Seeing Double takes one suggestion and four comedic duos to create a night of delightful chaos!
Featuring:
Rosh Abdullah, Fabio Abreu, Brennan Asbridge, Geoff Cork, Devon Hyland, Ryan Sheedy, and more!
Tickets available online and at the Door at Comedy Bar Bloor

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15 online, $20 at the door

Tue, Sep 13th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

