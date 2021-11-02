New restaurants

The sensational SensoryBox TYA makes its debut just in time for the holidays. Don’t miss this fun and fascinating tactile experiment. The adventure begins with a wrapped box delivered to your door or classroom (no peeking until the event). On the day of your performance, you’ll tune into a livestream, pop on a blindfold (included), and begin your tactile trek along with an online audience of young people. In the comfort of your own home or classroom, and alongside the gentle guiding voices of the host, you’ll discover the mysterious contents of your box – and the pure fun of play. Streamed Live Nov 29-Dec 30. Ticket prices at https://www.youngpeoplestheatre.org/shows-tickets/sensorybox-tya/

Co-written by Eric Rose and Christopher Duthie
Directed by Eric Rose
Designer: Emily Promise Allison
Developed in association with Ghost River Theatre

Recommended for Ages 6-12 
Run Time: approx. 60 minutes

A pre-recorded ASL version is available.

Public Livestreams: Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 26, 27, 28, 29 & 30 at 10:50 AM & 1:50 PM

School Livestreams: Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 & 16 at 9:50AM & 12:50PM

BOOKING DEADLINE:
For both public and school performances, your SensoryBox TYA performance must be booked a minimum of 2 weeks in advance of your preferred date to ensure the timely delivery of your SensoryBox.  

Additional Details

Event Price - 0.00

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 14th, 2021 @ 10:30 AM
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Event Tags

