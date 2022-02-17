SFX- Concert With Zaki Ibrahim & TiKA

Six Shooter Records and The Academy Presents “SFX” a live concert affair starring Zaki Ibrahim with special guest TiKA

This filmed event will take place on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 (International Women’s Day) at The Great Hall in Toronto, ON.

Doors open at 7:00 pm, show starts at 8:00 pm.

Dress code encouraged: Lingerie, Comfy, Sexy, Cool.

Tickets:

Limited VIP Premium tickets : $55 (plus hst + service fees)

Seated General Admission: $35 (plus hst + service fees)

*VIP tickets include reserved premium seating and specialty hand-crafted cocktail*

2 VIP tickets will be seated together at 1 reserved VIP seating table. Please purchase 2 VIP tickets on the same order or state the name of another VIP ticket holder to be seated with when purchasing.

About SFX:

S -Sensual, Sound, Soft, Sexuality, Serene, Strong, Safe Spaces, Synesthesia…

F – Feminine, Femme, Fertile, Fluidity, Flow, Fresh, Fun, Fire, Flower…

X- -Xfactor, XO, Xenas, Xenial, Xenodocial,

Xavia…

It’s also referring to a world created by sound and sound effects… how sound affects our brain and stirs emotional responses …referencing ASMR -neuro-triggering of dopamine used in trauma healing, in this case, in a sensual realm, with RnB and sound design..

Important Info:

This event is 19 and over. Any ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are at least 19 years of age will not be admitted to this event, and will not be eligible for a refund.

COVID 19 Protocols:

Following orders from the Government of Ontario, all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In attending the event you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will follow the below regulations:

• All fans must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination; i.e. screenshot or receipt of vaccination, to security prior to entering the venue.

Please note:

• These regulations will apply to all members of your party before they are allowed to enter the event and to any users of the tickets purchased by you.

• Following protocols from the Ontario Government, face masks are required, except when you are eating or drinking

——————-

Photo by Joshua Rille

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.

Ce projet a été rendu possible en partie grâce au gouvernement du Canada.