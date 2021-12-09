Shabason, Krgovich & Harris, Bernice, Jaunt, Eliza Niemi

Readers' Choice 2021

10 10 people viewed this event.

Transmit and First Date Touring present…

Shabason,Krgovich & Harris who convened on a shared love of New Age music, create a space of sonic refuge out of softly electrified textures, burbling live instrumentation, and Shabason’s lacquered synth work, all of which support Krgovich’s koan-like poetry about showers before bed, dusty minivans, sips of gatorade, and the modern minutiae rendered beautiful by mere observation.

with Bernice, Jaunt, & Eliza Niemi 

19+

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Event Price - $15.00

Location ID - 560842

Date And Time

Sat, Feb 19th, 2022 @ 7:00 PM

Location

Paradise Theatre

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

