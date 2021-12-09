Shabason, Krgovich & Harris, Bernice, Jaunt, Eliza Niemi

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Transmit and First Date Touring present…
Shabason,Krgovich & Harris who convened on a shared love of New Age music, create a space of sonic refuge out of softly electrified textures, burbling live instrumentation, and Shabason’s lacquered synth work, all of which support Krgovich’s koan-like poetry about showers before bed, dusty minivans, sips of gatorade, and the modern minutiae rendered beautiful by mere observation.
with Bernice, Jaunt, & Eliza Niemi
19+
Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2
Event Price - $15.00
Location ID - 560842