Shadow Show w/ ROY, The John Denver Airport Conspiracy

Jul 6, 2022

8 8 people viewed this event.

DIG presents

Shadow Show (Detroit, MI) (https://shadowshow-detroit.bandcamp.com/)
with special guests
ROY (https://thesoundofroy.bandcamp.com/album/roys-garage)
+
The John Denver Airport Conspiracy
https://thejohndenverairportconspiracy.bandcamp.com/

8 PM | 19+
$13 adv / $15 door
Tickets: https://bit.ly/3uvfxge

Hailing from Detroit, Shadow Show is a power trio of a mysterious hue: Shadow Show combines elements of 60’s garage-psychedelia into a 21st century modern pop-art incarnation. They project a vision to the world in their display: a spectacle of light as curious as shadow.
Shadow Show, composed of guitarist Ava East, bassist Kate Derringer, and drummer Kerrigan Pearce, debuted in August 2018. They made their presence known nationally and internationally upon the release of their debut album, Silhouettes, released via Greenway Records / Reverberation Appreciation Society (US) and Stolen Body Records (UK). Following their first album, Shadow Show released an enchanting 45 titled “What Again Is Real?” b/w “Is This A Dream?” out September 2020 via Hypnotic Bridge Records out of Los Angeles. They are currently working on their sophomore LP, expected in September of 2023.

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.

About DIG:
DIG is a multi-faceted creative entity specializing in curating and producing events that are unique, inclusive, and memorable.
IG: @dig.universe
FB: @dig.universe.fb

