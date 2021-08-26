Shakespeare in Action Presents: 3Tempests

Join us at Little Avenue Memorial Park for 3Tempests; an original adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” that weaves in real stories of Hurricane Hazel with those of local seniors who have experienced increased isolation with the COVID-19 pandemic. Shakespeare in Action in association with the City of Toronto Arts & Culture SPARK Project is proud to animate Weston’s Little Avenue Memorial Park for a third consecutive year, in a free show that explores isolation, resilience, and the power of human connection.

Sep 7-12, Tue-Sat 7 pm. Free. https://3tempests2021.eventbrite.ca

When the pandemic hit, SIA began running a program with local seniors at York West Active Living Centre, exploring the relationship between Shakespeare’s plays and their personal stories. We are excited to share our first piece inspired by this incredible program and as a City of Toronto Arts & Culture SPARK Project.

All safety protocols issued by the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto will be in place. Therefore, we ask that you pre-register for this event and arrive at least 10-15 minutes before the performance begins so you don’t miss any of the fun.