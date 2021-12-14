Shallow Waves, Talleen, The Ember Glows

- News
SHALLOW WAVES:
Alternative/Postpunk/Noise from Toronto, CA
https://www.facebook.com/ShallowWaves
https://shallowwaves.bandcamp.com/
———
TALLEEN:
Talleen is a post-punk / darkwave five-piece based out of Montreal.
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/talleenisdead
Bandcamp:
http://talleen.bandcamp.com/
———
THE EMBER GLOWS:
This Montreal four-piece was formed in 2019 by members of Room Control, Repo, Scene Noir & Citylake. The band traces its roots to the moody side of 80’s new-wave, psych & British indie. Debut EP “PASSERBY” released in 2021.
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TheEmberGlows
Bandcamp:
https://theemberglows.bandcamp.com/
Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $10
Location ID - 562352