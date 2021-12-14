Shallow Waves, Talleen, The Ember Glows

SHALLOW WAVES:

Alternative/Postpunk/Noise from Toronto, CA

https://www.facebook.com/ShallowWaves

https://shallowwaves.bandcamp.com/

———

TALLEEN:

Talleen is a post-punk / darkwave five-piece based out of Montreal.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/talleenisdead

Bandcamp:

http://talleen.bandcamp.com/

———

THE EMBER GLOWS:

This Montreal four-piece was formed in 2019 by members of Room Control, Repo, Scene Noir & Citylake. The band traces its roots to the moody side of 80’s new-wave, psych & British indie. Debut EP “PASSERBY” released in 2021.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/TheEmberGlows

Bandcamp:

https://theemberglows.bandcamp.com/