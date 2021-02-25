Supafrik, DJ Revy B and the Afrotropolis Arts Collective are proud to present She Be Lady celebrating International Women’s Day in honor of African women with a live music concert, health and wellness workshops and discussion panels on various topics of interest from Afrofuturism and body positivity to African women in the music industry. It’s our first time going entirely digital and we are excited to share the line up with you as we get ready to launch our new interactive event platform at shebelady.com. We are archiving 90% of the concerts and conversations so ticket holders will be able to catch up on any part of the show that they miss or playback their favourite parts.

Day 1 Morning/Afternoon: Saturday March 6: Afrobeats Workout Session + Women’s Health discussion with Dr. Onye Nnorom + African-focused Group Therapy Sessions + more

Day 1: Evening Saturday March 6: Live Concert w/ Asa, Haviah Mighty, Zaki Ibrahim, Zenesoul and more. DJ Sets by DJ Revy B.

Day 2: Morning/Afternoon Sunday March 7: Book Club Brunch, Panel Discussions and Fireside Chat with award winning science fiction writer Nnedi Okorafor.

eventbrite.ca/e/she-be-lady-2021-tickets-142244923395