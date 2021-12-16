- News
Something strange is infecting a small town in Alberta. Nobody knows why. But it is spreading. A butcher receives a mountain of meat. A Haul Truck Driver is stuck in a dream. A bartender is growing wings.
First seen in Why Not Theatre’s 2016 Riser Project, She Spreads is mysterious, funny, surprising and poetic. Follow three un-named women through one transformative day after which things will never be the same.
For more information please visit: www.shespreads.com
Location Address - 125 Bathurst Street, Toronto ON
Event Price - Pay-What-You-Can-Afford - $12, $20, $50 ( plus service charges)