Something strange is infecting a small town in Alberta. Nobody knows why. But it is spreading. A butcher receives a mountain of meat. A Haul Truck Driver is stuck in a dream. A bartender is growing wings.

First seen in Why Not Theatre’s 2016 Riser Project, She Spreads is mysterious, funny, surprising and poetic. Follow three un-named women through one transformative day after which things will never be the same.

For more information please visit: www.shespreads.com