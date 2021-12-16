Readers' Choice 2021

Dec 16, 2021

She Spreads

Something strange is infecting a small town in Alberta. Nobody knows why. But it is spreading. A butcher receives a mountain of meat. A Haul Truck Driver is stuck in a dream. A bartender is growing wings.

First seen in Why Not Theatre’s 2016 Riser Project, She Spreads is mysterious, funny, surprising and poetic. Follow three un-named women through one transformative day after which things will never be the same.

For more information please visit: www.shespreads.com

Location Address - 125 Bathurst Street, Toronto ON

Event Price - Pay-What-You-Can-Afford - $12, $20, $50 ( plus service charges)

Wed, Jan 12th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM
to Sun, Jan 23rd, 2022

Concert or Performance

Theatre

