COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Sherlock Holmes and The Raven’s Curse

When a much-loved uncle dies in mysterious circumstances, Sherlock must revisit the scenes (and loves) of his youth. Is there.

Aug 5, 2021

Sherlock Holmes and The Raven’s Curse

23 23 people viewed this event.

When a much-loved uncle dies in mysterious circumstances, Sherlock must revisit the scenes (and loves) of his youth. Is there really a curse on his family? Will he – or perhaps his beautiful and brilliant cousin – be the next victim? Holmes and Watson have to race against time to solve the puzzle. Aug 7-Oct 10. See website for details. Shaw Festival, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake. https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/sherlock-holmes-and-the-ravens-curse

Additional Details

Location - Shaw Festival

Your Email Address - mmohammed@shawfest.com

Venue Address - 10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0

Date And Time
2021-08-07 to
2021-10-10

Location
10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0, 10 Queen's Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

Location Page

Shaw Festival

Event Tags

Share With Friends