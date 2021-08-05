Sherlock Holmes and The Raven’s Curse

When a much-loved uncle dies in mysterious circumstances, Sherlock must revisit the scenes (and loves) of his youth. Is there really a curse on his family? Will he – or perhaps his beautiful and brilliant cousin – be the next victim? Holmes and Watson have to race against time to solve the puzzle. Aug 7-Oct 10. See website for details. Shaw Festival, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake. https://www.shawfest.com/playbill/sherlock-holmes-and-the-ravens-curse