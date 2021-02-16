All proceeds raised for the The 12th Annual SHINE Concert will support the SHINE Music Bursary.

With performances by G.R. Gritt (Juno Award winner), Julian Taylor (nominee for two 2021 Canadian Folk Music Awards), Emily Burgess (of The Emburys, winners of the ‘Best New Group’ Maple Blues Award in 2019), Michelle Rumball (formerly of Juno-nominated acoustic rock band Grievous Angels) and Charmie Deller (two-time bursary alumnus). And featuring 2021 bursary recipients Alexa Michaels, Dario Ekokobe, Jess Wedden, Katherine Fischer and Whitney Otis.

SHINE keeps alive the memory and music of friends we’ve lost Jim Fay, James Gray, Doug Queen, and Bruce Adamson, while helping to further the passions of young musicians who face barriers to their study and practice of folk and traditional music.

Buy your tickets today! https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/shine-concert-tickets-140004574451?keep_tld=1

For more information please visit our website http://shineconcert.ca/ Follow our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages to stay in the loop!