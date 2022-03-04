Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 4, 2022

Shooting to Kill: A Live Comedy Taping!

Shooting to Kill is a monthly live comedy taping in which Toronto’s funniest professional and amateur comics show off their best material for the camera!

Join us March 7 at the Social Capital Theatre for a sneak peak at the sets our performers will be sending to club bookers, comedy festivals, and TV producers as they take the next step in their comedy careers!

Featuring: Alex Brovedani, George Burgess, Linda Camacho, Ronald Hae, Laura McKay, Matt Santos, Silvi Santoso, Andrew Wiley

Hosted by Dan Donnelly

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door (if available).

Doors: 7:45

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $15 (adv) / $20 (door)

Mon, Mar 7th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

