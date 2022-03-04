Shooting to Kill: A Live Comedy Taping!

- News
Shooting to Kill is a monthly live comedy taping in which Toronto’s funniest professional and amateur comics show off their best material for the camera!
Join us March 7 at the Social Capital Theatre for a sneak peak at the sets our performers will be sending to club bookers, comedy festivals, and TV producers as they take the next step in their comedy careers!
Featuring: Alex Brovedani, George Burgess, Linda Camacho, Ronald Hae, Laura McKay, Matt Santos, Silvi Santoso, Andrew Wiley
Hosted by Dan Donnelly
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door (if available).
Doors: 7:45
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $15 (adv) / $20 (door)
