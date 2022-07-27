Shooting To Kill: A Live Comedy Taping!

Shooting to Kill is a monthly live comedy taping in which Toronto’s funniest professional and amateur comics show off their best material for the camera!

Join us August 4 at the SoCap Comedy Theatre for a sneak peak at the sets our performers will be sending to club bookers, comedy festivals, and TV producers as they take the next step in their comedy careers!

Hosted by Dan Donnelly

Check our website for the lineups and updates: www.andascotchegg.com

August 4 at 10 pm (doors 9:45 pm). Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door (if available).