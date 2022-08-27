Shooting to Kill: A Live Comedy Taping

- News
Shooting to Kill is a monthly live comedy taping in which Toronto’s funniest professional and amateur comics show off their best material for the camera!
Join us September 1 at the SoCap Comedy Theatre for a sneak peak at the sets our performers will be sending to club bookers, comedy festivals, and TV producers as they take the next step in their comedy careers!
Featuring: Dan Brennan, Amanda Custodio, Steve Degat, Griffin Schwartz, Shanil Patel, and Edworld Kim!
Special Guest Host: James O’Hara
Check our website for the lineups and updates: www.andascotchegg.com
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door (if available).
Doors: 9:45 – Show: 10:00
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $15 adv / $20 door