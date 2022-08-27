Shooting to Kill: A Live Comedy Taping

Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 27, 2022

Shooting to Kill is a monthly live comedy taping in which Toronto’s funniest professional and amateur comics show off their best material for the camera!

Join us September 1 at the SoCap Comedy Theatre for a sneak peak at the sets our performers will be sending to club bookers, comedy festivals, and TV producers as they take the next step in their comedy careers!

Featuring: Dan Brennan, Amanda Custodio, Steve Degat, Griffin Schwartz, Shanil Patel, and Edworld Kim!

Special Guest Host: James O’Hara

Check our website for the lineups and updates: www.andascotchegg.com

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door (if available).

Doors: 9:45 – Show: 10:00

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $15 adv / $20 door

Thu, Sep 1st, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to 11:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

