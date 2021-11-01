Show-Off Showcase: Live Comedy Taping

Comedy with Amanda Custodio, Chris Smith, Dan Bryan Rosen, Dan Donnelly, James O’Hara, and Raeden Lockdust. Hosted by Matthew Ardill. Nov 29 at 8 pm. $20 adv. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth.

Seating is limited, so be sure to get yours today.

Covid precautions in effect. Patrons must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times unless seated at their own table.