Show-Off Showcase: Live Comedy Taping

Comedy with Amanda Custodio, Chris Smith, Dan Bryan Rosen, Dan Donnelly, James O’Hara, and Raeden Lockdust. Hosted by Matthew Ardill. Nov 29 at 8 pm. $20 adv. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth.

Seating is limited, so be sure to get yours today.

Covid precautions in effect. Patrons must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask at all times unless seated at their own table.

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 562969

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 29th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:30 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

