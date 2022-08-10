- News
Calling all variety show lovers!! Come spend your Friday night with us and see Toronto’s most exciting and unique comedians entertain you for the evening! SHRIMP DADDY is a fun-filled show and this month we’ve got an incredible lineup, you won’t wanna miss!
Featuring:
Kyle Lucey
Anjelica Scannura
Max Sheldrick
Jordan Policicchio
Jay Freeborn
Cameron Phoenix
August 19, 8:30 pm, at Comedy Bar. Tickets are only $15! Grab them before they’re gone!!
Location Address - 945 Bloor St W Toronto
Event Price - $15