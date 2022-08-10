Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 10, 2022

Shrimp Daddy

Calling all variety show lovers!! Come spend your Friday night with us and see Toronto’s most exciting and unique comedians entertain you for the evening! SHRIMP DADDY is a fun-filled show and this month we’ve got an incredible lineup, you won’t wanna miss!

Featuring:
Kyle Lucey
Anjelica Scannura
Max Sheldrick
Jordan Policicchio
Jay Freeborn
Cameron Phoenix

August 19, 8:30 pm, at Comedy Bar. Tickets are only $15! Grab them before they’re gone!!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor St W Toronto

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 19th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

