Calling all variety show lovers!! Come spend your Friday night with us and see Toronto’s most exciting and unique comedians entertain you for the evening! SHRIMP DADDY is a fun-filled show and this month we’ve got an incredible lineup, you won’t wanna miss!

Featuring:

Kyle Lucey

Anjelica Scannura

Max Sheldrick

Jordan Policicchio

Jay Freeborn

Cameron Phoenix

August 19, 8:30 pm, at Comedy Bar. Tickets are only $15! Grab them before they’re gone!!