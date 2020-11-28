NOW MagazineAll EventsSigned, Sealed, Delivered with DJ DangerCat

Signed, Sealed, Delivered with DJ DangerCat

Online dance party streaming live from Toronto with Motown, soul, disco and R&R tunes. Dec 11 at 9 pm. http://Mixcloud.com/Dj_DangerCat

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-12-11 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-12-12 @ 12:30 AM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

