Simply Christmas: MCC Toronto’s Christmas Eve Service

On this night of nights, in this year of years, we invite you to join us for “SIMPLY CHRISTMAS: MCC TORONTO’S ONLINE CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE”.

This year, we will re-visit the Christmas story through scripture and song, as we light candles and celebrate communion together virtually. Enjoy some of Toronto’s finest singing voices, including Thom Allison, Micah Barnes, Julie Michels, Billy Newton-Davis and the Choir of MCC Toronto, under the direction of Music Director Jason Jestadt and organist Mark Guiler.

Our Christmas Eve Service will start with a pre-show at 8:45 PM and the Service will begin at 9 PM.

Celebrate with us virtually by inviting your friends, family and neighbours!

MCC Toronto is LGBTQ2+ proud. Fiercely diverse and always inclusive. All are welcome!