Sin City Illusions – The Return

Come join us for a hilariously amazing night of magic and illusions, featuring 3 of Toronto’s finest magicians. This includes Penn and Teller’s Matt Disero, Ken Margoe from Illusionarium, and Asian Tik Tok star Ken Pham.

You’ll be treated to laughs, magical trickery, amazing illusions, and mind blowing mentalism. Best of all, this is happening at the incredible Rec Room stage. With so much to do, there is something for everyone!

September 9 at 7 pm. Tickets are just $19 in advance, and $25 at the door. We completely sold out last time, so get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

Your featured performers are:

Matt Disero: One of Toronto’s most sought after magicians, Matt has worked with comedy greats such as Drew Carey & Jerry Seinfeld. He has starred on Penn and Teller’s Fool Us, and has headlined shows at the world famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, California. He has performed at exotic locales such as Tokyo, Italy, London, Cypress, Australia, United States. We are VERY lucky to have him on our show, and you’ll see why!

Ken Margoe: This guy catches bullets for a living! Ken was the headliner in the VIP room at Illusionarium, and holds the record for the most dangerous magic trick: 26 bullet catches in one day. He has performed for the New York Knicks, Woody Harrelson, 50cent,The Rolling Stones, Much Music, City TV, and many more. This is not a show that you want to miss.

Ken Pham: With a large following and over 10 million views on social media, Ken has taken his act from behind the screen to the live stage with much fanfare. He’s performed at sold out venues such as The Rec Room, Showtime Comedy, The Royal Comedy Theatre, and Meridian Centrepointe Theatres. His act involves mentalism, magical stage props, and a whole lot of laughter.

This is guaranteed to be a fun and incredible evening for the whole family. See you there!