Sinful Sundays Burlesque

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Cherry Cola's signature burlesque event is back! Shake up your Sunday night at our weekly "temple of tease" featuring a rotating.
Cherry Cola’s signature burlesque event is back!
Shake up your Sunday night at our weekly “temple of tease” featuring a rotating lineup of the city’s scintillating sinners.
On Stage August 15th:
Betsy Swoon
Força
Tanya Cheex
& host Dainty Smith
200 Bathurst St.
Entrance $10
Doors open 8pm | Showtime 9pm
19+ | Masks Mandatory to Enter
Limited capacity and seating available.
Table reservations + inquiries: sinfulsundaysburlesque@gmail.com
—
Accessibility note:
Stairs up to front entrance, long narrow stairs down to washroom. Seating limited.
Your Email Address - sinfulsundaysburlesque@gmail.com
Venue Address - 200 Bathurst Street