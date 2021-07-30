COVID-19

Jul 29, 2021

Sinful Sundays Burlesque

Cherry Cola’s signature burlesque event is back!
Shake up your Sunday night at our weekly “temple of tease” featuring a rotating lineup of the city’s scintillating sinners.

On Stage August 15th:
Betsy Swoon
Força
Tanya Cheex
& host Dainty Smith

200 Bathurst St.
Entrance $10
Doors open 8pm | Showtime 9pm
19+ | Masks Mandatory to Enter

Limited capacity and seating available.
Table reservations + inquiries: sinfulsundaysburlesque@gmail.com


Accessibility note:
Stairs up to front entrance, long narrow stairs down to washroom. Seating limited.

