Sinful Sundays Burlesque

Aug 18, 2021

Les Femmes Fatales with host Dainty Smith. Aug 29 at 9 pm. Doors 8 pm. $20-$40. Cherry Cola’s, 200 Bathurst. http://Sinfulsundays.eventbrite.com

19+. Masks are mandatory to enter and must be worn when not seated (to approach bar, use washrooms, etc).Acessibility Info: Stairs up to front entrance, long narrow stairs down to washroom.

Dim lighting. Regrettably no ASL.

Additional Details

Event Price - $20-40

Location - Cherry Cola's

Your Email Address - sinfulsundaysburlesque@gmail.com

Venue Address - 200 Bathurst Street

Date And Time
2021-08-29 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-29

Location
200 Bathurst Street, 200 Bathurst

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

Location Page

Cherry Cola's

