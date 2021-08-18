Sinful Sundays Burlesque

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Les Femmes Fatales with host Dainty Smith. Aug 29 at 9 pm. Doors 8 pm. $20-$40. Cherry Cola's, 200 Bathurst..
Les Femmes Fatales with host Dainty Smith. Aug 29 at 9 pm. Doors 8 pm. $20-$40. Cherry Cola’s, 200 Bathurst. http://Sinfulsundays.eventbrite.com
19+. Masks are mandatory to enter and must be worn when not seated (to approach bar, use washrooms, etc).Acessibility Info: Stairs up to front entrance, long narrow stairs down to washroom.
Dim lighting. Regrettably no ASL.
Event Price - $20-40
Location - Cherry Cola's
Your Email Address - sinfulsundaysburlesque@gmail.com
Venue Address - 200 Bathurst Street