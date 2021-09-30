Single Wound w/ Still Numb, The Animist, GAVEL

- News
A-MINOR & EMO NIGHT TORONTO PRESENTSingle Wound (Listen here: https://spoti.fi/39dFSV8)Still Numb (Listen here: https://spoti.fi/39fBmW7)The Animist (Listen here: https://spoti.fi/2XsDs2R)GAVEL Friday, November 26, 2021, doors 6:30.
Location Address - 431 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1
Event Price - $12
Location ID - 564190