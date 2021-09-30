Single Wound w/ Still Numb, The Animist, GAVEL

A-MINOR & EMO NIGHT TORONTO PRESENT

Single Wound (Listen here: https://spoti.fi/39dFSV8)

Still Numb (Listen here: https://spoti.fi/39fBmW7)

The Animist (Listen here: https://spoti.fi/2XsDs2R)

GAVEL

Friday, November 26, 2021, doors 6:30 pm. $12.

Sneaky Dee’s, 431 College

19+

Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/3EwObKm