Singular Sensation Musical Theatre Open Mic returns to the live stage!

After two years in the wings, Toronto’s beloved monthly musical theatre event returns live to the brand new Mandy’s Bistro on the Danforth. (Just around the corner from Broadview subway station)

Hosted by Jeni Walls, Singular Sensation provides a safe, inclusive space for performers of all levels and performance enthusiasts alike to gather and celebrate their love of musical theatre. Come sign up to sing or sit back and enjoy the show. All are welcome!

Featuring Chris Tsujiuchi on piano (music director/composer, Musical Stage Company) and guest performers Bruce Dow (Diana, Broadway) Gabi Epstein (Little Shop Of Horrors, Stratford Festival) Mark Cassius (Showboat, Original Canadian Cast) and Leah Allyce Canali (writer/producer/vocalist, Canada’s Drag Race)



No reservations required. Doors open at 8:30pm

Out of respect for our performers we require that you wear a mask.

Follow @singular_sensation on Instagram for more details and show updates.