Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Singular Sensation Musical Theatre Open Mic

Mar 14, 2022

Singular Sensation Musical Theatre Open Mic

11 11 people viewed this event.

Singular Sensation Musical Theatre Open Mic returns to the live stage!

After two years in the wings, Toronto’s beloved monthly musical theatre event returns live to the brand new Mandy’s Bistro on the Danforth. (Just around the corner from Broadview subway station)

Hosted by Jeni Walls, Singular Sensation provides a safe, inclusive space for performers of all levels and performance enthusiasts alike to gather and celebrate their love of musical theatre. Come sign up to sing or sit back and enjoy the show.  All are welcome!

Featuring Chris Tsujiuchi on piano (music director/composer, Musical Stage Company) and guest performers Bruce Dow (Diana, Broadway) Gabi Epstein (Little Shop Of Horrors, Stratford Festival) Mark Cassius (Showboat, Original Canadian Cast) and Leah Allyce Canali (writer/producer/vocalist, Canada’s Drag Race)
 
No reservations required. Doors open at 8:30pm

Out of respect for our performers we require that you wear a mask.  

Follow @singular_sensation on Instagram for more details and show updates. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 123 Danforth Ave.

Event Price - Pay What You Can

Date And Time

Mon, Mar 21st, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to Tue, Mar 22nd, 2022 @ 12:00 AM

Location

Mandy's Bistro

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre
 
Watch video
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine