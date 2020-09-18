Top of the Country Showcase Featuring MacKenzie Porter

MacKenzie Porter to headline the virtual stage for SiriusXM’s Top of the Country Showcase during Country Music Week 2020. SiriusXM’s Top of the Country Showcase, an evening in celebration of Canada’s brightest country music up-and-comers.

A livestream event spotlighting the eight semi-finalists in SiriusXM’s annual search for the next big name in Canadian country music. Sept 25, 9-11 pm. Free. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6jsktm8Kh8

The eight semi-finalists participating in the third annual Top of the Country competition: Don Amero (Winnipeg, MB), Raquel Cole (Vernon, BC), Carolina East (South River, NL), Nate Hall (Toronto, ON), Brittany Kennell (Beaconsfield, QC), Kalsey Kulyk (Hudson Bay, SK), Tyler Joe Miller (Surrey, BC) and Kelly Prescott (Almonte, ON).