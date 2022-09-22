Sizzle: Burlesque Night at the Cat on Q

Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 21, 2022

The Cat on Q hosts ‘Sizzle’ burlesque night, serving you a spicy showcase of crowd pleasing peelers. It’s glam! It’s camp! It’s bump and grind good times.

On Stage:
Dolly Berlin
Fatima Noor El Deen Mahmoud
Lucinda Miu
Miss Franny Panties
with kitten Hope Heartbreaker
& host Belle Jumelles

Sunday September 25 | 19+
$10 at the door or advance
Doors open 8:30pm, 9pm showtime.
Reserved seats of 2 or 4 available: sizzleseptember.eventbrite.ca

Regrettably, the venue does not have accessible washrooms.

Location Address - 817 Queen St. West

Event Price - $10

Sun, Sep 25th, 2022 @ 08:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Dance

