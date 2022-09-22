Sizzle: Burlesque Night at the Cat on Q

The Cat on Q hosts ‘Sizzle’ burlesque night, serving you a spicy showcase of crowd pleasing peelers. It’s glam! It’s camp! It’s bump and grind good times.

On Stage:

Dolly Berlin

Fatima Noor El Deen Mahmoud

Lucinda Miu

Miss Franny Panties

with kitten Hope Heartbreaker

& host Belle Jumelles

Sunday September 25 | 19+

$10 at the door or advance

Doors open 8:30pm, 9pm showtime.

Reserved seats of 2 or 4 available: sizzleseptember.eventbrite.ca

Regrettably, the venue does not have accessible washrooms.