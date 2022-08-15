Sizzle: Burlesque at the Cat on Q

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
It’s glam! It’s camp! It’s bump and grind good times.
The Cat on Q hosts ‘Sizzle’ burlesque night, serving you a spicy showcase of crowd pleasing peelers.
On Stage:
Betsy Swoon
Rita Ann’tique
Starlotte Satine
Tanya Cheex
& host Maximum Capacity
Sunday August 21 | 19+
Arrive to be seated for 9pm showtime.
Admission $10 per person, limited reserved tables of 2 and 4 available via Eventbrite.
https://sizzleaugust21.eventbrite.ca
Regrettably, the venue does not have accessible washrooms.
Location Address - 817 Queen St. West
Event Price - $10