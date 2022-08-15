Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Sizzle: Burlesque at the Cat on Q

Aug 15, 2022

Sizzle: Burlesque at the Cat on Q

5 5 people viewed this event.

It’s glam! It’s camp! It’s bump and grind good times.
The Cat on Q hosts ‘Sizzle’ burlesque night, serving you a spicy showcase of crowd pleasing peelers.

On Stage:
Betsy Swoon
Rita Ann’tique
Starlotte Satine
Tanya Cheex
& host Maximum Capacity

Sunday August 21 | 19+
Arrive to be seated for 9pm showtime.
Admission $10 per person, limited reserved tables of 2 and 4 available via Eventbrite.
https://sizzleaugust21.eventbrite.ca

Regrettably, the venue does not have accessible washrooms.

Additional Details

Location Address - 817 Queen St. West

Event Price - $10

Date And Time

Sun, Aug 21st, 2022 @ 08:30 PM
to 11:30 PM

Location

The Cat on Q

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Dance

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine