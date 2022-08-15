Sizzle: Burlesque at the Cat on Q

It’s glam! It’s camp! It’s bump and grind good times.

The Cat on Q hosts ‘Sizzle’ burlesque night, serving you a spicy showcase of crowd pleasing peelers.

On Stage:

Betsy Swoon

Rita Ann’tique

Starlotte Satine

Tanya Cheex

& host Maximum Capacity

Sunday August 21 | 19+

Arrive to be seated for 9pm showtime.

Admission $10 per person, limited reserved tables of 2 and 4 available via Eventbrite.

https://sizzleaugust21.eventbrite.ca

Regrettably, the venue does not have accessible washrooms.