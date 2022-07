Sizzlin’ Summer Dance Fest with Papa Skin Freak

PAPA SKIN FREAK invites One and All to Boogie at The Supermarket ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Dance Fest!

7:30PM TO 8:45pm – Dance Groove with Classic SOUL and FUNK Deep cuts. Prizes to Funkiest Dance Couple , Funkiest Dressed Male and Female and 70s Trivia !

PAPA SKIN FREAK LIVE CONCERT 9-10:30 PM

11-2AM SUPERMARKET DANCE TILL U DROP!

July 16 from 7:30 pm. $15 Advance Door $20. www.eventbrite.ca