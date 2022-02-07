Slow Burn Comedy Show

Slow Burn brings you some of the city’s finest comics in an intimate setting. A weekly speak-easy stand-up affair brought to you by Habib Siam and sponsored by Puff Mama 420! Different line-ups each show, satisfaction guaranteed!

Every Thursday

Doors open 8:30pm

Showtime 9pm

Follow us on social media, performers names are posted at the beginning of every week!

Underground Comedy 420

Habib Siam

We can’t toke inside due to by-laws, but they are a legal dispensary! Really nice guys who own the place and they have great selection of cannabis and cold drinks! Check out their site at shopflorenta.com

Seating is limited, advanced tix are HIGHLY recommended! Get your adv tix here. If you have any questions about the show or would like to reserve a table, please contact Joey at puffmama@gmail.com!

About the host: Born on Christmas day, a stone’s throw from Bethlehem, Habib thought he was the second coming and almost entered priesthood. Several countries and questionable decisions later, he completed his Ph.D. to start doing stand-up. He has since performed at clubs across Canada, headlined Kenny Robinson’s Nubian Show, and produced a comedy special for the Toronto Fringe Festival. Habib also runs an education non-profit and is helping start a Foundation in Toronto, where he currently lives. An admitted basketball junkie, he is likely the only Memphis Grizzlies fan not from Tennessee – or Vancouver. Habib may (definitely) own more shoes than anyone you know.

About the sponsor: For 13 years Puff Mama ran the nefarious Underground Cafe/Comedy Club, bringing in the best 420 comedy in the Universe! Many many comedians called it home and their favourite place to hang. But after Covid forced us to close our doors, we’ve been supporting other venues! And we are going to bring you the best show with handpicked talent every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at Florenta! Different comedy lineup every week!