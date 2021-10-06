Slow Rise Music and the Canadian Music Centre present Hanging By a Thread, a free live-streaming show featuring world premieres of new classical music for multi-instrumental duo. Generously supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, the program’s three commissions are conceived around a theme of “survival,” and written by emerging Canadian composers on newly commissioned texts by Canadian poets. Nov 20 at 7:30 pm. Free, donations welcomed. https://fb.me/e/14dHrC4Eu

Featuring new works by Anika-France Forget, Tristan Zaba, and Isaac Zee on texts by Aude A. Saint-Laurent, Tristan Zaba, and Pamela Galloway. Performed by McKenzie Warriner on soprano voice and piano, and Tristan Zaba on bass voice and electric guitar.