Slow Rise Music and the Canadian Music Centre present Hanging By a Thread, a free live-streaming show featuring world premieres.

Oct 6, 2021

Slow Rise Music and the Canadian Music Centre present Hanging By a Thread, a free live-streaming show featuring world premieres of new classical music for multi-instrumental duo. Generously supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, the program’s three commissions are conceived around a theme of “survival,” and written by emerging Canadian composers on newly commissioned texts by Canadian poets. Nov 20 at 7:30 pm. Free, donations welcomed. https://fb.me/e/14dHrC4Eu

Featuring new works by Anika-France Forget, Tristan Zaba, and Isaac Zee on texts by Aude A. Saint-Laurent, Tristan Zaba, and Pamela Galloway. Performed by McKenzie Warriner on soprano voice and piano, and Tristan Zaba on bass voice and electric guitar.

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

