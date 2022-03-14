Tickets are now on sale for the Toronto premiere of Small Mouth Sounds by Bess Wohl, running April 8th – 10th, 2022 at The Red Sandcastle Theatre.

Small Mouth Sounds tells the story of six runaways from city life who embark on a silent retreat in the overwhelming quiet of the woods. As these strangers confront internal demons both profound and absurd, their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need to connect. Filled with awkward and insightful humour, Small Mouth Sounds is the unique and compassionate new play that asks how we address life’s biggest questions when words fail us.

Directed by Olivia Daniels, the seven person cast features Jack Everett as Ned, Ziye Hu as Rodney, Sidney Klips as Alicia, Nicholas Koy Santillo as Jan, Merril Matthews as Judy, Ryan Perera as Teacher, and Ashlie White as Joan.

The creative and production team includes Associate Producer/Production Manager Liza Hersh; Stage Manager Julie Foster; Assistant Director Daniella McNeill; and Set and Lighting Designer Sophia Malbarosa.

Bess Wohl is a Drama Desk Award winning playwright, whose works include include GRAND HORIZONS (Tony Nominations for Best Play and Best Featured Actress), MAKE BELIEVE (NYTimes Critic Pick), and the musical PRETTY FILTHY (Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk nominations for Outstanding Musical).

Olivia Daniels, a graduate of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, is a Toronto-based director, performer, and the co-founder of Artists in Residence. Recent projects include Unravel for The Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company, The Krakow Chicken for the BurlOak Theatre Company (New Play Festival Best Director Award) and Essential by Ellie Moon. Upcoming: The Great Divide (Assistant Director, Harold Green Jewish Theatre Company), The Storyteller (Hamilton Fringe Festival).

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, Artists in Residence (AIR) is a theatrical platform which supports artists’ mental health by providing opportunities for connection and creativity. AIR’s initiatives have raised $5,000 for The AFC (Formerly the Actors’ Fund of Canada)

Small Mouth Sounds will play 4 performances, running April 8th at 8pm, April 9th at 2pm and 8pm, and April 10th at 2pm at the Red Sandcastle Theatre in Toronto (922 Queen Street East). Tickets are $25, and can be purchased at https://www.artistsinresidence.org/smallmouthsounds. A limited number of $15 student and arts worker tickets are available for each performance.

For further information, please contact:

Liza Hersh at artistsinresidence2020@gmail.com

