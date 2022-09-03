Smoke and Jokes @ Comedy Bar

Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 3, 2022

Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences.

Join us for an evening filled with laughter, comedy and some awesome giveaways.

Host: Jesse Singh (Punjabi Timbit)

Featuring:
Jen Sakato (Absolute Comedy)
Tommy Marshall (Letter Kenny)
Hannah Veldhoen (Folk N Comedy)

Headliner: Alex Wood (Just for Laughs)

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 20

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 17th, 2022 @ 11:00 PM
to Sun, Sep 18th, 2022 @ 12:30 AM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

