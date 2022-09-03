- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Smoke and Jokes @ Comedy Bar
Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences.
Join us for an evening filled with laughter, comedy and some awesome giveaways.
Host: Jesse Singh (Punjabi Timbit)
Featuring:
Jen Sakato (Absolute Comedy)
Tommy Marshall (Letter Kenny)
Hannah Veldhoen (Folk N Comedy)
Headliner: Alex Wood (Just for Laughs)
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 20
Location ID - 560934