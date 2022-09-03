Smoke and Jokes @ Comedy Bar

Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences.

Join us for an evening filled with laughter, comedy and some awesome giveaways.

Host: Jesse Singh (Punjabi Timbit)

Featuring:

Jen Sakato (Absolute Comedy)

Tommy Marshall (Letter Kenny)

Hannah Veldhoen (Folk N Comedy)

Headliner: Alex Wood (Just for Laughs)