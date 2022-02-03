Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Smokes And Jokes

Feb 2, 2022

Smokes And Jokes

7 7 people viewed this event.

CAFE, Toronto’s best dispensary, as voted on by NOW Magazine for consecutive years in a row, partners with Smokes and Jokes. www.iamcafe.com

Smokes and Jokes is a premium, pre-packed and pre-roll flower brand that combines comedy and cannabis to bring you adult, laugh experiences. www.smokesandjokes.com

Featuring Joey Harlem, Olivia Stadler, Rachelle Lauzon, Kyle Brownrigg and Sandra Battaglini.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - 15

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Sat, Feb 19th, 2022 @ 7:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine