Snaggle Featuring Brownman Ali

SNAGGLE, a brash and irreverent multi-award winning electric-jazz/funk ensemble under the leadership of 29-year old fast rising piano star Nick Maclean — often described by media as ‘Canada’s answer to Snarky Puppy’ — hits the stage in Toronto for an exciting and electrifying show at the Supermarket on SAT-MAR-12. This performance will feature “Canada’s preeminent jazz trumpet player” (NYC Village Voice) & Browntasauras Records label exec Brownman Ali, as well as an all-original and uniquely infectious repertoire which swings their live show from quietly contemplative all the way to explosively fierce – sometimes all within the same tune. A night of funkified electric-jazz audiences will not want to miss!

—-

:: Nick Maclean – synthesizers

:: Brownman Ali – electric trumpet

:: Jacob Chung – tenor sax

:: Jay Yoo – electric guitar

:: Dane Wedderburn – 6-string electric bass

:: Riley O’Connor – drums

—-

SNAGGLE feat. BROWNMAN ALI (Toronto)

SAT-MAR-12, doors @ 7:00pm, show @ 7:30pm

THE SUPERMARKET

268 Augusta Ave, Toronto

www.SuperMarketTO.ca

$15 advance

$20 door

Buy Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/snaggle-feat-brownman-ali-tickets-269828172327

FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/659597905460417

—-

ABOUT SNAGGLE

Based in Toronto, SNAGGLE, ­­ under the leadership of in-demand 29 year old jazz pianist Nick Maclean, is a 6­-piece electric­-jazz-funk ensemble often described by media as “Canada’s answer to Snarky Puppy”. Sporting an all­-original repertoire the group has a fearless and muscular yet introspective sound likened to a cross between electric­-era Miles Davis and Rage Against the Machine. Taking elements from a wide variety of musical sources including jazz, funk, rock, and metal, SNAGGLE contextualizes them within the improvisational and spontaneous elements of the jazz ideology. Their uniquely brash and infectious brand of jazz­-funk is a melodically driven sound which incorporates primal groove qualities more commonly associated with pop and rock, swinging their live show from quietly contemplative all the way to explosively fierce,­ sometimes all within the same tune. The line­-up of players in SNAGGLE includes some of the hottest twenty­-somethings on the Toronto scene, representing the next generation of irreverent, boundary pushing Canadian players standing side-by-side internationally acclaimed veteran trumpet iconoclast Brownman Ali. SNAGGLE has been in high demand in the Canadian jazz festival circuit, and has been performing regularly in and around the Toronto area since 2013. The band was honoured to be the recipient of three Gold-standard Global Music Awards, a Toronto Independent Music Award and a nomination for an International Independent Music Award for their 2016 album “THE LONG SLOG”. Both “THE LONG SLOG” and their subsequent Christmas single “CHRISTMAS TUNE” have been seeing much international critical acclaim since their release (both releases on Browntasauras Records).

www.NicholasMaclean.com

—-

ABOUT BROWNMAN & BROWNTASAURAS RECORDS

Trinidadian-born, NYC-schooled & heralded as “Canada’s preeminent Jazz trumpeter” by NYC’s Village Voice, multi-award winning trumpet player Brownman Ali stands at the forefront of innovation in the Canadian jazz community. A protégé to his teacher, Grammy-winning trumpet legend, Randy Brecker, he tirelessly leads 7 unique ensembles of his own including the internationally acclaimed, Miles Davis influenced, BROWNMAN ELECTRYC TRIO. In 2009 he launched his own record label: Browntasauras Records, which saw the Electryc Trio’s two now celebrated recordings garner substantial accolades and press. The label is now a home to all his ensembles as well as a growing number of award-winning and boundary pushing artists. Now, using the label as a breeding ground for new and visionary talent in the modern jazz realm, Browntasauras and Brownman himself are widely regarded as vanguards for the evolution of Jazz in Canada.

www.Brownman.com | www.Browntasauras.com