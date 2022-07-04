Where folklore and strippers meet

“So Mote It Be” is an original sexy, dark, folk musical that tells the stories of three historical women prosecuted for witchcraft who are resurrected in the modern world and become strippers. The witches must grapple with new challenges, stemming from prejudices against sex work and patriarchal trauma. MJ, in particular, struggles to understand her higher purpose while falling in love with Liam, a customer of the club.

This new work is produced by Cassandra Sirois, founder of MoonChild Productions, and is based on a TV series in development. MoonChild Productions was born out of Cassandra’s desire to inspire audience members to explore the themes of freedom, healing and sensuality. She is passionate about contributing to the conversation on destigimization and decriminalization of sex work for a safer world for everyone.

“So mote it be : the musical” has brought together a magical team of artists. Director Evelyn Long is no stranger to the Fringe Festival scene, having directed the successful pieces “Hexen” and “Omen,” which was a public choice favorite. Maddy Eddy will also grant our audience with her divine voice that has won numerous awards including the Broadway World Award for best musical for Dreamgirls in 2017.

May this adventure transcend you and make you feel your inner-magic!

Written by Cassandra Sirois

Directed by Evelyn Long

Cast: Cassandra Sirois, Corinne Stutton-Smith, Maddy Eddy, Sheldon Graham and Georgia Hathaway (fiddle).

July 6th – 17th, 2021

TICKETS: https://fringetoronto.com/fringe/show/so-mote-it-be-musical