Opera Atelier launches its 35th Anniversary Season with a groundbreaking new creation, Something Rich & Strange, based on the famous quote from Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Oct 28 at 7 pm. Featuring sopranos Measha Brueggergosman, Mireille Asselin, and Cynthia Smithers, tenors Colin Ainsworth and Christopher Enns, mezzo-soprano Danielle MacMillan – the fully-staged, livestreamed production will also include the full corps of Artists of Atelier Ballet with choreography by Jeannette Lajeunesse Zingg C.M., stage direction by Marshall Pynkoski C.M., and musicians from Tafelmusik, led by Music Director Elisa Citterio under the baton of Opera Atelier Resident Music Director David Fallis. Tickets and information: http://OperaAtelier.com