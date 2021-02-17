SongBird North Black History Month Concert

Songwriters Association of Canada (S.A.C.) Celebration Series annual presentation, a livestreamed event. An evening of songs and stories featuring beloved, noteworthy and established Canadian music creators across genres. Every February, S.A.C. celebrates with the music community with performances by Black music creators paving the way for generations of music makers, lovers, and creators. The concert will be streamed on Hopin & S.A.C.’s YouTube Channel, Twitch, and Facebook. Feb 25 at 7 pm. http://Songwriters.ca

http://sbncelebration.eventbrite.ca/