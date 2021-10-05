Songs of My Mother: A Celebration of Black Women

Four electrifying vocalists with roots on the African continent will honour the role of women and mothers in carrying on musical traditions, with Lorraine Klassen, Djeli Tapa Diarra, Mis Blandine and Ruth Mathiang. Oct 15 at 8 pm. $40, stusrs $30. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford. https://www.agakhanmuseum.org/programs/songs-of-my-mother

Co-produced and curated by Batuki Music Society, Songs of My Mother will showcase diverse stories and musical styles from different regions of sub-Saharan Africa and beyond. Featured will be two JUNO Award winners, South African-born Lorraine Klassen and Mali-born Djeli Tapa Diarra. Also on the all-star bill for October 15 are Mis Blandine, a mesmerizing singer-songwriter originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan-born performer Ruth Mathiang, whose pulsating sound mixes traditional African music with hip-hop, Afrobeat, and reggae.

This presentation shines a light on female singers and their significance in African customs, rituals, and ceremonies. The first words or language that a child hears from their mother are often shared in song. This introduction to sound and words through song is a very common element in the bonding process between a mother and her newborn in most African cultures. Though singing is not solely done by women in most African societies, it is true that the female voice is ever present and yet is not given a prominent role that it deserves. Women are often relegated to the background and discouraged from assuming leading roles, especially as bandleaders.

More than just an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling, Songs of My Mother aims to inspire mothers, daughters, grandmothers, sisters, and aunts to stand together and celebrate themselves as major contributors to the arts and the community.

