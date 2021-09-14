Election

Soulish w/ Worst Case Scenario & Museum Guard

A-MINOR PRESENTSSoulishListen here: https://spoti.fi/3mOhAJvWorst Case ScenarioListen here: https://bit.ly/3gUhoV4Museum GuardListen here: https://bit.ly/3t81YSjFriday, October 8thSneaky Dee'sDoors: 7:30 PM19+ Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/3l7FPj8

Sep 13, 2021

Additional Details

Your Email - chelsea@aminorpresents.com

Event Price - $12

Venue Name - Sneaky Dee's

Venue Address - 431 College St.

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 8th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

