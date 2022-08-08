Sounds of Summer – Barbara Mantini Trio

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents Sounds of Summer at S.I.N, featuring the music of the Barbara Mantini Trio!

Join us for this LIVE show on Monday, August 15th at Spirit In Niagara Distillery (458 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON).

Performance starts at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $19 + HST (Show Only), and Musicians/Arts Workers/Students SAVE 25% with Promo Code: SOSMAWS2022 (use during checkout).

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com