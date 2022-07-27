Sounds of Summer at S.I.N – Gypsy Spirit

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 27, 2022

13 13 people viewed this event.

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents Sounds of Summer at S.I.N, featuring the music of Gypsy Spirit!

Join us for this LIVE show on Monday, August 1st at Spirit In Niagara Distillery (458 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON).

Performance starts at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $19 + HST (Show Only), and Musicians/Arts Workers/Students SAVE 25% with Promo Code: SOSMAWS2022 (use during checkout). Enjoy all 9 shows with our Season Pass for only $139 + HST!

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 458 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Event Price - 19

Date And Time

Mon, Aug 1st, 2022 @ 07:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

