Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Sounds of Summer at S.I.N – Mike Morabito Trio

Aug 3, 2022

Sounds of Summer at S.I.N – Mike Morabito Trio

4 4 people viewed this event.

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents Sounds of Summer at S.I.N, featuring the music of the Mike Morabito Trio!

Join us for this LIVE show on Monday, August 8th at Spirit In Niagara Distillery (458 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON).

Performance starts at 7:30 PM.

Tickets are $19 + HST (Show Only), and Musicians/Arts Workers/Students SAVE 25% with Promo Code: SOSMAWS2022 (use during checkout).

For show information and to purchase tickets online, visit our website at www.niagarajazzfestival.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 458 Lakeshore Rd, Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON L0S 1J0

Event Price - 19

Date And Time

Mon, Aug 8th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 10:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine