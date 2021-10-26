Music that contemplates our place in the universe.

Soundstreams presents the online concert featuring two works by Québec composer Claude Vivier, and a world premiere by Christopher Mayo. Filmed onstage at Koerner Hall, Toronto. $7-$22.

ARTISTS

David Fallis, music director

Vocal ensemble: Carla Huhtanen, Lindsay McIntyre, Vania Chan, Robin Dann, Bud Roach, Alex Samaras, and Keith Lam

Gregory Oh, piano

Ryan Scott, percussion

REPERTOIRE

Claude Vivier Love Songs

Claude Vivier Hymnen an die Nacht

Christopher Mayo Oceano Nox

Claude Vivier’s travels to Bali and the Iranian city of Shiraz in the 1970’s was for him an initiation into mysticism and poetry. These travels led to an intensely personal voyage; Love Songs, for seven singers, runs the gamut from childhood songs and nursery rhymes to the deepest contemplation of our place in the universe. Also in the program will be Vivier’s Hymnen an die Nacht. Couple these works with a world premiere homage to Claude Vivier by Christopher Mayo, Oceano Nox, and you have an evening of pure magic.