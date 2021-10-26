- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Music that contemplates our place in the universe. Soundstreams presents the online concert featuring two works by Québec composer Claude Vivier,.
Music that contemplates our place in the universe.
Soundstreams presents the online concert featuring two works by Québec composer Claude Vivier, and a world premiere by Christopher Mayo. Filmed onstage at Koerner Hall, Toronto. $7-$22.
ARTISTS
David Fallis, music director
Vocal ensemble: Carla Huhtanen, Lindsay McIntyre, Vania Chan, Robin Dann, Bud Roach, Alex Samaras, and Keith Lam
Gregory Oh, piano
Ryan Scott, percussion
REPERTOIRE
Claude Vivier Love Songs
Claude Vivier Hymnen an die Nacht
Christopher Mayo Oceano Nox
Claude Vivier’s travels to Bali and the Iranian city of Shiraz in the 1970’s was for him an initiation into mysticism and poetry. These travels led to an intensely personal voyage; Love Songs, for seven singers, runs the gamut from childhood songs and nursery rhymes to the deepest contemplation of our place in the universe. Also in the program will be Vivier’s Hymnen an die Nacht. Couple these works with a world premiere homage to Claude Vivier by Christopher Mayo, Oceano Nox, and you have an evening of pure magic.
Event Price - $7 - $22