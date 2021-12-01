On Saturday December 4th, the Linsmore Tavern is excited to welcome back, Southern Fried and their Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band and Southern Rock! For all the Southern Rock fans out there, this is exactly what you are looking for!! Southern Fried will be making their highly anticipated return to the Linsmore Tavern, where they will be paying tribute to two of Southern Rock’s most Legendary Bands, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Allman Brothers Band!!!

Established in 2003, these six Canadian musicians have been stunning audiences with a true experience of southern rock music and the original artists. This band has passion, plain and simple, as demonstrated in every performance. The members have dedicated themselves to accurately reproducing the music and the spirit of an undying era and the hard work has certainly paid off. Being hailed as simply the most authentic sounding Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute anywhere doesn’t come as a surprise! The band has become a fan favourite at fairs and festivals across the country, pleasing audiences with hit after hit all night long.

Tickets for this show is $8 in advance and $10 at the door! Tickets can be purchased at the Linsmore Tavern or right here at http://www.linsmoretavern.com