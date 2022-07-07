Spectral Eyes @ The Beyond B-Side Open Mic

NOW WITHOUT COVER! [TIP YOUR SERVERS, TIP YOUR FEATURE PERFORMER]

7PM In-Person Signup / 8PM FEATURE ACT: SPECTRAL EYES aka ROSIE COCHRANE

https://linktr.ee/spectraleyes

Hot on the heels of selling out See-Scape for her birthday show, we have Spectral Eyes gracing the stage as our feature performer at 8PM–strap in for a solid hour of full-spectrum music.

9PM-MIDNIGHT–OPEN MIC PERFORMERS INCUDING:

9PM Adam Golding [adamgolding.ca]

MIDNIGHT: CHAOS JAM

Host: Adam Golding [http://adamgolding.ca]

Sound: Pavlus Cassian

Venue: TheMix669.com

** ALL GENRES WELCOME **

** COMEDY, POLITICS, & SPOKEN-WORD WELCOME **

NO POLYPHOBIA, CLASSISM, RACISM, SEXISM, HOMOPHOBIA, BIPHOBIA, TRANSPHOBIA, QUEERPHOBIA, BULLSHIT, LIES, OR INSINCERITY